Associated Banc-Corp Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Increased by $917,181 as Valuation Rose; Seizert Capital Partners Cut Its Western Digital Com (WDC) Holding by $569,328; Stock Value Rose

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp Com (WDC) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 11,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.26M, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.93. About 2.56 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 9,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 391,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.59M, up from 382,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $108.62. About 3.37M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN REACHES SETTLEMENT IN ESTATE CASE WITH $8 BLN VERDICT; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 19/03/2018 – JP MORGAN COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICAN EXPANSION IN STATEMENT; 13/03/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS INC DK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA FINANCE MINISTRY’S DEBT OFFICE COMMENTS ON JPMORGAN; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – ONLY ONE OF COMPANIES IT HOLDS IN PORTFOLIO – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IS DIRECTLY SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS; 27/03/2018 – FRANCE SAYS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS OF NEW OATEI BOND WILL BE BARCLAYS, BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN, NATWEST MARKETS -AFT

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Korn Ferry Com New (NYSE:KFY) by 13,640 shares to 58,218 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 64,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 6.90 million shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.13% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Nine Masts Ltd accumulated 4,300 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 13,408 shares. First Ltd Partnership holds 0.27% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 2.79M shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0.09% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27,949 shares. Chemical Bank has 0.08% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 15,085 shares. Ims Capital Mgmt stated it has 11,988 shares. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh holds 219,520 shares. S&T Commercial Bank Pa invested in 3.11% or 273,012 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 5,000 shares. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership holds 462,733 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Management invested in 0.28% or 16,411 shares. Orrstown Fincl Services stated it has 10,652 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Beck Mack Oliver Lc holds 2.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 630,130 shares. Livingston Gru Inc Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) accumulated 20,671 shares or 0.93% of the stock. State Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hourglass Ltd stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 215,001 are held by Silvercrest Asset Gp Limited Liability Corporation. 89,917 were reported by Penobscot Investment Mgmt. Webster Bancorporation N A stated it has 1.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boston Family Office has invested 0.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Foster And Motley Incorporated owns 1.38% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 94,639 shares. First Commercial Bank Sioux Falls invested 2.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 129,945 are owned by Villere St Denis J And Lc. S&Co Incorporated holds 23,962 shares.

