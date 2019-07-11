Associated Banc-Corp Position in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Has Lowered by $1.02 Million as Share Price Rose; Tuttle Tactical Management Raised Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Value Rose

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,984 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, up from 34,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 17.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 17/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show; 17/05/2018 – BACKSTORY-Calculating the gender gap in the technology sector; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes; 27/03/2018 – A new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and is compatible with all-new versions of Apple’s word processing, spreadsheet and presentation apps will be offered to schools for $299 ($329 for consumers); 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 29/04/2018 – Correction to Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 14,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,222 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 146,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 1.26M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS:PAXOS TRUST CAN OFFER BANKCHAIN PRECIOUS METALS PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME UP 19%; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 09/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS REMINDS REGULATED ENTITIES OF ANTI-TERRORISM TRANSACTION MONITORING REGULATION CERTIFICATION DEADLINE; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Tops EPS Views — Earnings Review

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 93,996 shares to 36,179 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,849 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,729 are held by Neumann Cap Mngmt Limited. North Star Asset Mngmt owns 1.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 116,835 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Limited holds 727,714 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Wade G W reported 3.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Lc holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 106,159 shares. Baldwin Management Limited Liability Co has 1.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,840 shares. Cornerstone Cap Inc accumulated 16,560 shares. The Massachusetts-based Contravisory has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pzena Invest Llc holds 0% or 1,580 shares. 79,336 are owned by Cwm Ltd Co. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 217,803 shares. Brave Asset Management Inc has 27,716 shares for 2.94% of their portfolio. Chilton Lc stated it has 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jnba Fincl Advisors accumulated 0.4% or 9,773 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,249 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,081 shares to 391,130 shares, valued at $39.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.06% or 3.99 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.06% or 287,526 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 0.07% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 101,278 shares. Monetary Group Incorporated holds 9,750 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Cadence Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 12,365 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Raymond James Associate accumulated 476,646 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Department Mb Bancshares N A has 0% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Investec Asset Management North America Inc invested in 2.03% or 301,508 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 3,871 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors accumulated 66,782 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 57,238 shares. Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 5,691 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Moreover, Regions Fincl has 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).