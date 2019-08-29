Associated Banc-Corp Position in Celgene (CELG) Decreased by $7.54 Million; As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Shareholder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Lifted Its Holding

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 10,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 189,102 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 178,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 21.23 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 01/05/2018 – Several Possible Outcomes to AT&T-Time Warner Trial; 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 20/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches 5G Foundation Technologies in New Markets; 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 72.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 80,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 30,032 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, down from 110,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $97.11. About 2.00 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 21/05/2018 – I talked to George Golumbeski about his departure from Celgene, and his new plans for biotech $CELG; 29/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Expand IPSC Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis Oncology/Immuno-Oncology Program; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.95 Ex-June Dilution; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST-IN-HUMAN DOSING OF ITS RIPK1 INHIBITOR CLINICAL PROGRAM AND THE APPOINTMENT OF PETER KLEIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017…; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Helix Energy Solutions Group’s (NYSE:HLX) Share Price Down A Painful 74%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Was AT&T’s Acquisition Of DirecTV A Mistake? – Forbes” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FirstNet, 5 Years And $6.5 Billion For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oshkosh Truck Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 29,756 shares to 18,128 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY) by 7,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,582 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 22,107 shares to 440,752 shares, valued at $16.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

