Associated Banc-Corp Position in Boston Scientific (BSX) Raised by $1.39 Million; Nv5 Global (NVEE) Shareholder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Raised Holding by $3.38 Million as Stock Rose

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 70.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 41,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 101,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.23M, up from 59,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $841.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.92. About 92,223 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 33,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 473,954 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.37M, up from 440,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 3.50 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Complete NxThera Acquisition in 2Q 2018; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $1.35-$1.39; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Doesn’t Expect to Recognize Any Added Chgs Related to Resolution of 2011-2013 Tax Years; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of Securus Medical Group, Inc; 30/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MLN IN POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS

More notable recent NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NV5 Awarded $8 Million in Engineering Design, Construction Management and Commissioning Contracts in New York and Illinois – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NV5 Appoints New Chief Financial Officer Nasdaq:NVEE – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NV5 Global Is A Growth Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NV5 Global, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $962.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) by 98,400 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $33.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 13,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,126 shares, and cut its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

