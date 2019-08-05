Associated Banc-Corp Maintains Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON); Denali Advisors Increased Its Stake in Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) by $634,500

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (RGA) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 22,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $148.33. About 2,297 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 18/05/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP-PREMIUMS INCOME DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO LTD FROM JAN 2018-APRIL 2018 WAS RMB14,912 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings, L.P; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 30/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 20,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 121,956 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38M, up from 101,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $164.89. About 172,944 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 9,147 shares to 9,868 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,447 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie reported 1.09% stake. Lincluden Management Ltd has 0.27% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 17,903 shares. First Personal Fin Service reported 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 166,102 shares. Bragg Inc holds 0.88% or 42,805 shares. Pioneer Financial Bank N A Or holds 30,099 shares. First Merchants reported 32,299 shares. 345 were reported by Hillsdale Inv. Stanley stated it has 17,717 shares. Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 103,574 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 7,300 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cincinnati Finance holds 5.37% or 837,500 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 81,425 shares. First Bank Of Hutchinson, Kansas-based fund reported 7,887 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Hbk Lp holds 0% or 2,400 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 13,501 shares. Glenmede Com Na has invested 0% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 7,257 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 11,000 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 45 shares. De Burlo Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,900 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). 155,697 are owned by Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp. 12,900 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Ghp Investment Advsr invested in 0.11% or 6,192 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 6,768 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).