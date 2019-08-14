Associated Banc-Corp Lowered Xcel Energy (XEL) Holding by $867,496; Excalibur Management Holding In Verizon (VZ) Was Has Lifted

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 15,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 291,980 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.41 million, down from 307,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.26. About 743,386 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS WERE HIGHER AS A RESULT OF INCREASED ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS MARGINS; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY & SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Varentec deploys Grid Edge Control to meet aggressive energy savings goals in Denver across 472 circuits for Xcel Energy; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Plan Calls for Two New Wind Farms, One in Texas and the Other in New Mexico; 02/05/2018 – Westinghouse Wins Fuel Contract Extension for Xcel Energy’s Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES DECISION ON COLORADO ENERGY PLAN THIS SUMMER; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.37 TO $2.47 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 26/04/2018 – XCEL EXPECTS APPROVAL OF WIND PROJECT IN TEXAS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 4.69 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline Inv Corp has invested 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boltwood Capital owns 19,165 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Private Trust Na, a Ohio-based fund reported 55,492 shares. Zacks Inv Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins Co invested in 30,000 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Oberweis Asset Mngmt owns 3,500 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell has invested 0.84% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stonebridge Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 113,724 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Llc Il accumulated 0.12% or 18,876 shares. Condor Capital holds 0.07% or 7,608 shares. Gam Ag has 0.23% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ami Asset Mgmt owns 8,887 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank owns 15.80 million shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Essex Fincl Serv Inc holds 55,769 shares or 1% of its portfolio. The California-based Whittier has invested 0.53% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,754 shares to 6,664 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 5,068 shares to 62,087 shares, valued at $9.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ICF) by 2,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 691,338 shares. Osborne Prtn Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 4,560 shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs reported 6,284 shares stake. Carroll Incorporated holds 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) or 2,065 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Incorporated invested in 600 shares. Fred Alger owns 308 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 0.03% or 1,670 shares. Bartlett And Comm accumulated 1,575 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 34,596 shares. Profund Advsr Lc has invested 0.18% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) stated it has 118,685 shares. The California-based Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). 191 were reported by Twin Tree Management Lp. Acg Wealth holds 0.06% or 8,130 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 6,170 shares.

