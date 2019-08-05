Associated Banc-Corp Lifted Its Woodward (WWD) Stake; GRAPHITE ONE COMMON SHARES (GPHOF) Shorts Increased By 26.43%

GRAPHITE ONE INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:GPHOF) had an increase of 26.43% in short interest. GPHOF’s SI was 17,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.43% from 14,000 shares previously. With 23,200 avg volume, 1 days are for GRAPHITE ONE INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:GPHOF)’s short sellers to cover GPHOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.16% or $0.008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1481. About 200 shares traded. Graphite One Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPHOF) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Associated Banc-Corp increased Woodward Inc (WWD) stake by 252.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Associated Banc-Corp acquired 21,110 shares as Woodward Inc (WWD)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Associated Banc-Corp holds 29,464 shares with $2.80M value, up from 8,354 last quarter. Woodward Inc now has $6.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.38% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $106.13. About 524,882 shares traded or 8.48% up from the average. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q Adj EPS 82c; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Previously Announced It Would Move Duarte, Calif.-Based Operations to Fort Collins, Colo; 09/04/2018 – Woodward, Rolls-Royce Boards Have Approved L’Orange Deal; 16/04/2018 – ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORP – APPOINTMENTS OF JOHN R. GARRETT AND PAUL WOODWARD TO BOARD; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – L’ORANGE, WHICH WILL BE RENAMED WOODWARD L’ORANGE, WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO WOODWARD’S INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT; 30/05/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.20; 26/04/2018 – Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Records Anticipated Charges Related to Duarte Relocation; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange, a World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company

Graphite One Resources Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.04 million. It owns interests in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 200 mining claims covering an area of approximately 9,883 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Cedar Mountain Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Graphite One Resources Inc. in March 2012.

Associated Banc-Corp decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 3,935 shares to 79,732 valued at $19.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) stake by 4,759 shares and now owns 21,626 shares. Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) was reduced too.