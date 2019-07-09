Associated Banc-Corp Lifted Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $3.27 Million; Stock Rose; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Cibc Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $3.40 Million as Share Value Rose

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 19,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,871 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.70M, down from 100,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $157.21. About 8.24M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 20,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,956 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38M, up from 101,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $175.67. About 1.56 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 90,915 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 212,220 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 9,035 shares stake. Donaldson Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 138,075 shares or 1.95% of the stock. 12,657 were accumulated by Exchange Capital. Bollard Group Ltd reported 52,791 shares stake. Northstar Invest Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 1,767 shares. Maryland Management reported 1,824 shares stake. Investec Asset Mngmt North America reported 2.22% stake. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd holds 0.09% or 6,980 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 1.71 million shares. Pension Service invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 56,583 were reported by Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability has 133,821 shares. Moreover, James Invest has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. The insider Deily Linnet F sold 4,234 shares worth $629,808.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,558 shares to 126,094 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,732 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 170,595 shares to 253,215 shares, valued at $11.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boussard And Gavaudan Invest Management Llp has 0.21% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nomura owns 768,491 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Wafra stated it has 0.3% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bokf Na stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.25% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.51% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pointstate Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Essex invested in 0.2% or 3,732 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,030 shares. Navellier Assoc has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,579 shares. Earnest Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 7.06M were reported by Invesco Ltd. Rowland & Company Inv Counsel Adv holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. 2.29M are owned by Vulcan Value Prtn Lc.