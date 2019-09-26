Associated Banc-Corp Increases Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its 3M Company Com (MMM) Holding by $309,324; Market Valuation Declined

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company Com (MMM) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 38,066 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.60 million, down from 39,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $164. About 2.68 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 8,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 323,463 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.85 million, up from 315,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 11.20M shares traded or 4.32% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M Kraus & owns 3,630 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan invested in 18,100 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Kopp Investment Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.62% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,143 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund reported 0.42% stake. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.7% or 661,250 shares. Westwood Holdings Group Inc reported 2,251 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 350 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Essex Fincl Services Inc reported 5,509 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,289 shares. Marco Investment Llc reported 1,260 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.13% or 1.89 million shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc accumulated 2,325 shares. 8,397 are held by Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al. Invest House Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,130 shares.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99M and $593.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Shrt Trm Corp Bd Etf (VCSH) by 15,012 shares to 122,936 shares, valued at $9.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Lr Etf (ONEK) by 18,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Short Etf (SCPB).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.02 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Invests Limited accumulated 104,926 shares. Sta Wealth Ltd Company accumulated 13,447 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Tributary Management Lc owns 8,675 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Com has invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gabalex Management Ltd Liability Company owns 100,000 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd invested in 121 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc stated it has 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Barbara Oil stated it has 0.36% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Encompass Cap Advsrs Ltd reported 1.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Addenda has 13,450 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B And Inc invested in 49,637 shares. Moreover, Villere St Denis J And Co Ltd Co has 0.41% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,303 shares. Sei Co reported 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 15,492 shares to 101,489 shares, valued at $7.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,126 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).