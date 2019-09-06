Associated Banc-Corp Increases Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM); Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Raised Its Stake in Alibaba Group Holdings LTD Sponsored Adr (BABA) by $1.55 Million

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd Sponsored Adr (BABA) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 8,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 39,450 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20M, up from 30,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $177.04. About 6.84M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 25,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 346,359 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.61M, up from 321,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $72.87. About 4.26M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Com Us$0.01 (NYSE:SLB) by 930,320 shares to 646,868 shares, valued at $28.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc Com Us$0.0005 (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,007 shares, and cut its stake in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 11,161 shares to 40,030 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 30,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,449 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).