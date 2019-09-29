Associated Banc-Corp Holds Stake in Starbucks (SBUX); Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holder S-R Schill & Associates Upped Holding

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 4,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 77,960 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54 million, up from 73,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.68M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES DOUBLING FOOD BUSINESS BY 2021; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Plans Racial-Bias Training for Employees at U.S. Stores; 16/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Philadelphia Starbucks manager at center of controversial arrest no longer employed at storeht; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 09/05/2018 – CityNews Toronto: #EXCLUSIVE: CityNews has learned Toronto police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks announces it will close all stores for racial-bias education on May 29; 04/05/2018 – DEAL PROBABLY ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, ACCORDING TO SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH MATTER – BBG; 11/04/2018 – STARBUCKS OPENS FIRST STORE IN URUGUAY

S-R Schill & Associates increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, up from 1,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84 million shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Amazon.com Inc expected to post earnings of $1.27 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 23/05/2018 – Online fashion marketplace Poshmark says its sellers have made $1 bln; 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 13/04/2018 – Post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year: Credit Suisse; 21/05/2018 – Variety: Amazon Studios Names NBC Vet Vernon Sanders Co-Head of TV; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Technologies has won a patent for a marketplace that offers data feeds, including bitcoin transactions. #CNBCCrypto

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 4,277 shares to 35,753 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 1,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,955 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Natl Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,856 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co accumulated 8,819 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 73,926 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 0.13% or 12,300 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cap Advsrs Ltd owns 633 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2,938 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) accumulated 115 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holding Company Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pnc Service Gru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 749,603 shares. Palladium Prns Lc holds 1.16% or 200,357 shares in its portfolio. Btr Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.11% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 87,294 shares or 3.67% of the stock. Eastern National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 6,346 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp invested in 118,357 shares.

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12M and $161.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 3,108 shares to 7,241 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 3,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,541 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Usca Ria Ltd Liability Company has 2.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,881 shares. Buckingham Cap Inc holds 2.84% or 12,149 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc accumulated 98 shares. Nadler Fin Group holds 0.91% or 1,669 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owns 989 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Courage Miller Prns Lc invested in 432 shares. Regent Management Lc accumulated 4,775 shares or 2.94% of the stock. Sarasin Llp owns 67,989 shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. Diligent Ltd Company accumulated 590 shares. Korea Invest Corporation reported 331,396 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability Co holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,884 shares. Fcg Advisors Lc holds 0.5% or 844 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Ltd Liability reported 202 shares stake. Boston Advisors Ltd Llc holds 1.86% or 18,361 shares. Moreover, Newman Dignan Sheerar has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 655 shares.