Associated Banc-Corp Holds Stake in Comerica (CMA); As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Value Declined, First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cut Stake by $433,944

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 6,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 18,409 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 24,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $61.38. About 2.61M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 171.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 73,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 116,981 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, up from 43,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $61.53. About 1.69M shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 24/05/2018 – VP Burkhart Gifts 554 Of Comerica Inc; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 13/04/2018 – Ex/Im Bank USA: Comerica is EXIM’s Lender of the Year; 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Noninterest Expenses Modesly Lower Vs. 1Q; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY SHR $1.59; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COMERICA’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK STABLE, & ASSIGNS P; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees $270M of Benefits From GEAR Up Intiative in FY18; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – COMERICA BOOSTS DIV TO 34C/SHARE, WAS 30C/SHARE, EST. 30C/SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated holds 2,881 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Etrade Ltd Liability reported 6,537 shares stake. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.4% or 91,825 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank owns 104,779 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,940 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc reported 0.03% stake. First Hawaiian Bankshares has 4,863 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv reported 220,825 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.03% or 129,498 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 45,776 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership accumulated 4,000 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,236 shares stake. Us Bankshares De stated it has 0% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership holds 3,375 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.08% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 1.61M shares.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 32,392 shares to 100,317 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,135 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,452 shares to 112,067 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc by 141,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Invests owns 0.18% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 5,284 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bessemer Gp reported 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dupont Mgmt Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 26,232 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.61 million shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 26,100 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 5,600 were accumulated by Intact Investment Mngmt. Catalyst Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Forte Limited Liability Adv invested in 24,860 shares or 0.65% of the stock. 3,463 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability. Bluecrest Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc stated it has 2,897 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mgmt owns 703,536 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.