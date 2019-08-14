Associated Banc-Corp Holding in Altria Group (MO) Has Trimmed by $1.85 Million as Stock Price Declined; Argi Investment Services Decreased Its Stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) by $1.19 Million

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 11,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 38,152 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, down from 49,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 6.60M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 32,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 100,317 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 132,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 5.67M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

