Associated Banc-Corp Has Upped Woodward (WWD) Stake by $1.98 Million as Shares Rose; Cedar Rock Capital LTD Boosted Starbucks (SBUX) Holding

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 88,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9.97 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741.41M, up from 9.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $96.09. About 6.54 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 05/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O : UBS REMOVES FROM MOST PREFERRED LIST; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks, at the Intersection of Race and Class in America; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Stems From the Events in Philadelphia on April 12; 29/05/2018 – NBC News: As Starbucks closes for bias training, black-owned coffee shops open their doors wider; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 252.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 21,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 29,464 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 8,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46B market cap company. It closed at $104 lastly. It is down 38.49% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Records Anticipated Charges Related to Duarte Relocation; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.60 TO $3.80; 30/05/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange Deal Expected to Close by End 2Q 2018, Subject to German Antitrust Authorities’ Clearance; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q EPS 60C; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Previously Announced It Would Move Duarte, Calif.-Based Operations to Fort Collins, Colo; 20/04/2018 – Art Institute of California – San Diego Graduate Justin Woodward Named James Beard Award Nominee

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 100 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa reported 98,072 shares. Pennsylvania stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Savant Llc reported 54,700 shares. Moody Bancshares Division invested in 0% or 80 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Citadel holds 0.03% or 582,503 shares. Dupont Cap Management owns 0.02% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 9,505 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.01% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 160,815 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,439 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability invested in 0% or 8,658 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 7,601 shares.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 6,274 shares to 62,274 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,413 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

