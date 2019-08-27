Associated Banc-Corp Has Upped Position in Honeywell Intl (HON); Gopro (GPRO) Shareholder Tenor Capital Management Has Raised Position

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $607.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 278,795 shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 12/04/2018 – XIAOMI IS SAID TO HAVE WEIGHED OFFER ON GOPRO: THE INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE 34C; EST. LOSS 36C; 04/05/2018 – GoPro’s first-quarter revenue beat expectations and it reported a smaller-than-expected loss; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Ryder Provides College Athletes a Career Path to “Go Pro” Outside of Sports; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 29/03/2018 – GoPro CEO Woodman on Technology Licensing (Video); 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaint; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 24.3 PCT VS 32.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY GAAP GROSS MARGIN 22.2 PCT VS 31.4 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 20,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 121,956 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38M, up from 101,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $157.19. About 170,610 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,283 shares to 89,127 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 94,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,764 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) by 6.82M shares to 38.62 million shares, valued at $76.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Gopro Inc (Prn).

More notable recent GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GoPro: Q2 Results Were Good And So Was Guidance; The Problem Remains Profitability – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GoPro Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 10 Biggest Losers from Q2 Earnings – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sony (SNE) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Tech Stocks in Trouble Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.