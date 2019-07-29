Associated Banc-Corp Has Upped Position in Ameriprise Finl (AMP) as Stock Rose; Alliancebernstein LP Decreased Its Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Position by $1.51 Million; Stock Price Rose

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) by 24.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 27,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 85,444 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 112,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Insight Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 14,466 shares traded. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 22.56% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 30/04/2018 – Insight Helps Enterprises of All Sizes Navigate to Cloud-based Windows 10; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.35 TO $4.45, EST. $3.96; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q Net $32.7M; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q EPS 90c; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 60C

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 5,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,969 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, up from 41,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $150.43. About 113,308 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 512,069 shares to 3.17M shares, valued at $108.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 281,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 580,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold NSIT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 33.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 34.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 11,402 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited holds 0.01% or 2,435 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 113,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.02% or 17,366 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Hotchkis & Wiley Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) for 78,591 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Co reported 26,131 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 160,043 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 0% stake. Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Systematic Finance Management Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) for 23,545 shares. 160,648 were reported by Wells Fargo And Co Mn. Commonwealth Bank Of owns 7,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, down 4.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.45 per share. NSIT’s profit will be $49.72M for 9.87 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Insight Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.36% EPS growth.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,787 shares to 211,633 shares, valued at $26.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 32,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,317 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).