Associated Banc-Corp Has Upped Its Position in Occidental Pete (OXY) as Stock Value Declined; First Business Financial Services Maintains Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsor (BABA)

First Business Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA) by 89.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $643,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $171.55. About 14.54 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 13,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 60,051 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02 million, up from 46,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 6.32 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 was made by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. Shares for $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.31% or 2.66 million shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has 1.83% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bourgeon Mngmt Limited invested in 13,775 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Eaton Vance holds 0.02% or 116,066 shares. Moreover, Transamerica Fincl Advisors has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Raymond James And holds 2.89 million shares. Ohio-based Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.51% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Westwood Hldgs Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc holds 21,670 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr reported 638 shares. Prio Wealth Lp invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Skba Cap Llc holds 1.44% or 179,100 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate National Bank & Trust, a Montana-based fund reported 837 shares. Synovus Corp owns 15,322 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 1.59 million shares.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 20,619 shares to 50,828 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 4,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,753 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

