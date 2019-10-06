Associated Banc-Corp Has Trimmed Its 3M Co (MMM) Position; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Upped Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position

Associated Banc-Corp decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 5.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Associated Banc-Corp sold 2,305 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Associated Banc-Corp holds 41,126 shares with $7.13M value, down from 43,431 last quarter. 3M Co now has $89.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.56 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 7.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The acquired 69,911 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 968,921 shares with $130.97 million value, up from 899,010 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $39.81B valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $117.62. About 1.16 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B

Associated Banc-Corp increased Vanguard World Fds (VGT) stake by 1,518 shares to 10,067 valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VO) stake by 8,915 shares and now owns 24,131 shares. Ishares Tr (AAXJ) was raised too.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.22 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fagan Associate Inc has 0.4% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,741 shares. Lathrop Investment Mgmt holds 0.07% or 1,345 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Incorporated has invested 0.3% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Conning Inc holds 219,218 shares. 14,625 were accumulated by Guardian Capital Advsr Lp. Cadence Bancorporation Na has invested 0.69% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Livingston Asset Mgmt Communications (Operating As Southport Capital Management) accumulated 10,553 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Dupont Capital reported 9,413 shares stake. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Co has 0.1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Citizens And Northern holds 0.28% or 2,884 shares in its portfolio. 11,416 were reported by Covington Inv Advsrs. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Everett Harris & Ca invested in 45,778 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Df Dent & Com reported 6,693 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Centurylink Inv Mgmt Co accumulated 7,889 shares or 0.53% of the stock.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M Company Common Stock (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3M Company Common Stock has $19400 highest and $14000 lowest target. $176.14’s average target is 13.04% above currents $155.82 stock price. 3M Company Common Stock had 12 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by Bank of America. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, April 26. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $18300 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18200 target in Friday, July 12 report. JP Morgan maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Tuesday, August 6. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $14000 target. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, September 27 by Morgan Stanley.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Among 3 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. HCA Healthcare has $181 highest and $13700 lowest target. $152.50’s average target is 29.65% above currents $117.62 stock price. HCA Healthcare had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, September 6.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) stake by 1.99M shares to 3.79 million valued at $351.29M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) stake by 16,765 shares and now owns 103,449 shares. Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Spark Invest Mgmt Limited invested in 35,200 shares. Everence Cap Management has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Telemus Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 3,260 shares. Lpl Limited Company holds 0% or 11,508 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 5,834 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.18% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.36% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc, Texas-based fund reported 3,900 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability owns 5,512 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.1% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Sio Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 157,184 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Northern Corp owns 3.50M shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity. Elcan Patricia F had bought 250 shares worth $31,024.

