Associated Banc-Corp Has Raised Mastercard (MA) Holding; As Dominion Energy (D) Valuation Declined, Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Increased Stake

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 2,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 57,204 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47M, up from 55,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $12.61 during the last trading session, reaching $256.84. About 6.49M shares traded or 83.34% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 6,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 34,946 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 4.54M shares traded or 16.72% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 sales for $28.36 million activity. The insider Mastercard Foundation sold $6.62M.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 48,831 shares to 127,908 shares, valued at $13.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,447 shares, and cut its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).