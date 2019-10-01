Associated Banc-Corp Has Raised Its Stake in Prudential Finl (PRU) by $408,545 as Stock Declined; At&T (T) Holding Boosted by Dubuque Bank & Trust Company

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 69.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 10,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 25,872 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867,000, up from 15,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 25.43 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – BELIEVES CO WILL ADD POSTPAID PHONE SUBSCRIBERS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 30/03/2018 – AT&T INC T.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s wholesale mobile network launches without major carriers; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BLN; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 4,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 98,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.95M, up from 94,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $89.95. About 1.86 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London; 30/04/2018 – Two Louisiana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – KEN POLIZIANI NAMED PGIM’S CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, TO LEAD GLOBAL BRAND GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Two Missouri youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two West Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Beats on EPS, Sees Adjusted Operating Income Rise — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC PRU.N – PRUDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA ASSUMES LONGEVITY RISK FOR £900 MLN (ABOUT $1.2 BLN) IN PENSION LIABILITIES; 20/03/2018 – Millennials are slowly finding their economic footing but uncertain of future progress, Prudential study finds; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGlM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 30/04/2018 – Two Maine youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Ma has 255,996 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 5.24M shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 13,257 shares. Wade G W & Inc holds 311,558 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Com holds 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 300 shares. M&R Management, a New York-based fund reported 132,089 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.19% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 56,022 shares. Gw Henssler Associates Limited holds 0.77% or 252,568 shares. Sun Life holds 33,886 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 0.03% or 15,861 shares. Whittier Tru, California-based fund reported 399,093 shares. Burke Herbert National Bank & Trust Communications reported 0.93% stake. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited holds 8,733 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Boltwood Cap Mngmt holds 11,970 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,992 shares to 109,247 shares, valued at $12.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,345 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold PRU shares while 261 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 244.77 million shares or 0.75% less from 246.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Tru Communication stated it has 0.01% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Accuvest Advsr owns 4,080 shares. Enterprise Fin Serv reported 0.01% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 120,273 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Llc holds 3,801 shares. 347,314 are owned by Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp Inc. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,138 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kempen Capital Management Nv has invested 1.96% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Lincoln Natl owns 0.01% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 2,703 shares. Riggs Asset Managment owns 138 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Legacy Capital Partners Inc reported 3,100 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated reported 44,898 shares stake. Suntrust Banks owns 0.02% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 45,042 shares. Advisor Limited Liability Com accumulated 13,888 shares. Salem Invest Counselors owns 336 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.14 million activity. The insider Lowrey Charles F bought $627,600. The insider TANJI KENNETH bought 2,500 shares worth $209,600.