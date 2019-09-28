Associated Banc-Corp Has Raised Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $328,860; Market Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Stearns Financial Services Group Has Decreased Its Position by $305,102

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 11,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 350,073 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.15 million, up from 338,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BofA European boss to step down; 11/04/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Bank of America to stop lending to makers of assault-style weapons; 10/04/2018 – BofA’s Finucane on Coal, Lending to Gun Companies, Green Bonds (Video); 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 16/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Bank of America whistleblowers land $83m in awards; 30/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.63 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 50,791 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80 million, down from 53,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $547.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 27,962 shares to 498,754 shares, valued at $24.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 46,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

