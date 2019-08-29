Associated Banc-Corp Has Lowered Edison Intl (EIX) Position; Trustmark (TRMK) Has 1.06 Sentiment

Trustmark Corp (TRMK) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 75 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 71 sold and decreased stock positions in Trustmark Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 43.03 million shares, down from 43.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Trustmark Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 61 Increased: 49 New Position: 26.

Among 7 analysts covering Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Edison Intl has $8700 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.43’s average target is 0.91% above currents $71.78 stock price. Edison Intl had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 4, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Mizuho. Wells Fargo maintained Edison International (NYSE:EIX) on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained Edison International (NYSE:EIX) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Monday, August 12. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, May 29. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $601.60M for 10.68 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Earnest Partners Llc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Trustmark Corporation for 2.31 million shares. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owns 213,457 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parametrica Management Ltd has 0.47% invested in the company for 6,592 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Somerset Trust Co has invested 0.26% in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc., a New York-based fund reported 32,511 shares.

Analysts await Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TRMK’s profit will be $39.93 million for 13.14 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Trustmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.62% negative EPS growth.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.10 billion. The firm offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It has a 14.56 P/E ratio. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; safe deposit boxes; and treasury management services.