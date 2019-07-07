Associated Banc-Corp Has Lowered Edison Intl (EIX) Holding by $1.83 Million; Stock Declined; Greenlight Capital Increases Holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER)

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 327,805 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 82.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 30,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,449 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399,000, down from 36,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.18. About 1.99M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 3.72% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 06/03/2018 – CORATELLA JOINS SAIPEM FROM EDISON TO MANAGE ONSHORE DIVISION; 12/04/2018 – Makeblock Neuron Wins 2018 Gold Edison Awards; 04/04/2018 – EDF’S ITALIAN UNIT EDISON PREPARES SALE OF E&P PORTFOLIO, VALUED BETWEEN $2 BLN-$3 BLN; 08/03/2018 – EDISON WILL NEED 10 GW OF BATTERY STORAGE BY 2030: PIZARRO; 14/05/2018 – International Stem Cell Corporation is Valued at $34 Million Market Value by Edison Investment Research; 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL CEO PEDRO PIZARRO SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 04/04/2018 – EDISON CHOOSES ROTHSCHILD AND PERELLA WEINBERG AS FINANCIAL ADVISERS ON SALE; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: SEES FINAL 2018 RATE CASE DECISION BY YR END; 12/04/2018 – Desktop Metal is Named a 2018 Gold Edison Award Winner

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning invested in 41,240 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.02% or 280,441 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 1,207 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 305,613 are owned by Lazard Asset Management Lc. Prudential Financial Inc invested in 396,612 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.09% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). First Advisors LP invested in 364,628 shares. Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 94,440 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 66,473 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Murphy Capital Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Paradigm Asset Management Llc stated it has 5,740 shares. Hanson & Doremus Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 933 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 831,671 shares stake. 1,901 are owned by Stelac Advisory Service Limited Liability Corp.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 27.38% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.84 per share. EIX’s profit will be $348.62M for 15.70 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.84% EPS growth.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 20,466 shares to 73,750 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schneider National Inc by 15,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs has 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 15,723 are owned by Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 11,318 shares. Clal Ins Entertainment Ltd holds 1.02M shares. Citigroup has 4.07M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 121,490 shares. Fincl Architects, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,857 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability invested 6.51% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 505,347 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 511 shares. Kempen Cap Nv holds 0.01% or 3,300 shares. Cipher LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Telemus Cap Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 6,007 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And Trust Com accumulated 0.04% or 4,896 shares.