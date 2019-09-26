Associated Banc-Corp Has Lifted Position in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $722,988; Chase Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $1.28 Million; Share Price Rose

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 82.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 9,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1,916 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $267,000, down from 11,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 6.32 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 17,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 715,967 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.27 million, up from 698,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 17.62M shares traded or 5.10% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast races to secure regulatory, political approval for Sky deal; 19/03/2018 – COMCAST NAMES ROSE SVP, CONGRESSIONAL & FEDERAL GOVT AFFAIRS; 03/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: BREAKING: NBC News corrects its story, says Michael Cohen was NOT actually wiretapped; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS ALSO COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN UK AND IS INTENDING TO GIVE A BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKING NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR FIVE YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Houston; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 08/05/2018 – On Monday, CNBC reported Comcast would make a bid for Fox if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Cheap Stocks That Ought to Consider a Sale – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Comcast, Diamond Offshore, Home Depot, KB Home, Liberty Global, Wayfair and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Comcast’s NBCU taps its history for new streaming service name – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Comcast Stock vs. Disney Stock: Which is the Better Buy? – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NBCU sets ‘Peacock’ streaming service for April launch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,576 shares to 1,874 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,948 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Midas Mngmt invested 1.28% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Brandes Prtn Lp reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Davidson Investment stated it has 1.94% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Essex Fincl Ser Incorporated holds 0.39% or 31,467 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 5,970 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based First Eagle Invest Management Llc has invested 3.74% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) accumulated 77,599 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 8,765 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 165,504 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 135,609 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Com holds 101,838 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Boyar Asset Mgmt invested 3.18% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh holds 0.23% or 7,804 shares. Clark Grp Inc has invested 1.54% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 284,739 were reported by Greystone Managed Investments.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset Inc has 15,608 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile holds 42.21 million shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,805 shares. Synovus Fin accumulated 105,016 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.9% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fisher Asset Ltd Liability has 92,241 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Com holds 1.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,551 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) stated it has 427,631 shares. Verity & Verity Lc has 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,446 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The owns 417,858 shares. First Natl Trust accumulated 81,242 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Somerville Kurt F owns 70,668 shares. General Com stated it has 50,000 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Naples Global Advsrs Lc owns 1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 29,313 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Great Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney’s Deal With Target Is Much Ado About Nothing – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Plus launches preorders for streaming service – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney’s Fox Acquisition Just Got Billions Cheaper – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Media Blitz to Save “Star Wars” Land Has a Slow Start – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.81 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.