Associated Banc-Corp Has Increased Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Holding; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)

Among 4 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fortinet has $95 highest and $7900 lowest target. $86.20’s average target is 14.81% above currents $75.08 stock price. Fortinet had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by J.P. Morgan. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of FTNT in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold” rating. See Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) latest ratings:

Associated Banc-Corp increased Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) stake by 3.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Associated Banc-Corp acquired 4,899 shares as Eaton Corp Plc (ETN)'s stock rose 0.34%. The Associated Banc-Corp holds 165,462 shares with $13.78M value, up from 160,563 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc now has $32.42B valuation. The stock decreased 4.46% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $77.2. About 1.36 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton 'A-' CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today's Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO 'STABLE' FROM 'NEGATIVE'; RATING 'A-'; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST

The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $75.08. About 470,402 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Share Price Increased 197% – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fortinet Ranked in Top Three by Gartner for SD-WAN Equipment Market Share by Revenue – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fortinet: Why I Remain Bullish – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fortinet Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Fortinet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FTNT) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.84 billion. The firm offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It has a 35.35 P/E ratio. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eaton downgraded to Neutral at Baird – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton’s eMobility Division Inks Another Deal – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Eaton has $9000 highest and $8200 lowest target. $86’s average target is 11.40% above currents $77.2 stock price. Eaton had 6 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, September 3. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31.