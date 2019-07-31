Associated Banc-Corp Has Decreased Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding by $309,944; Market Valuation Rose; As Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Stock Price Declined, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Cut Stake by $20.09 Million

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 4,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,094 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64M, down from 130,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $72.29. About 3.21M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 490,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.93 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.27M, down from 3.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.36. About 27.61M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 5,018 shares to 55,941 shares, valued at $13.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Capital Prns reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 10 owns 153,638 shares. Pittenger & Anderson invested in 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 726 shares. 7,515 are owned by Monarch Capital Mngmt. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.05% or 3,331 shares. Pggm Invs stated it has 426,900 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 177,184 shares. Bancorp Of Stockton holds 0.1% or 2,955 shares in its portfolio. Overbrook Mgmt Corporation invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.38% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Da Davidson Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Inc Lc has 0.11% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3,632 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,997 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership holds 104,314 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60 million for 25.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Incorporated invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 895 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 136,096 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group holds 2.12M shares. 49,921 were reported by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Com. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Com reported 0.33% stake. Nordea Inv Ab accumulated 349,081 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 215,977 are held by Norinchukin Bank & Trust The. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). First Republic Invest Mngmt stated it has 33,917 shares. Pnc Services Gp stated it has 338,352 shares. Cwm Limited Liability reported 1,636 shares stake. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 5,210 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 72,269 shares.