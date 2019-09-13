Associated Banc-Corp Has Cut Its Stake in Kimberly Clark (KMB) by $822,206; Holder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Upped Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 6,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 401,089 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.46 million, down from 407,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $132.68. About 1.00M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 16,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 144,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.09M, up from 128,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 4.00 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,281 shares to 125,237 shares, valued at $21.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00 million for 18.53 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Com Il owns 69,864 shares. Foster & Motley Inc reported 12,649 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.09% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Profund Advsrs Lc invested 0.04% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability owns 36,687 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn stated it has 2,739 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Company invested in 0.06% or 1,100 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va invested in 0.09% or 2,290 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 82,346 shares. Dupont Capital has invested 0.05% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Stifel Corporation holds 0.33% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 949,270 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Communication has 0% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 3,154 shares. 1,160 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com. Pinnacle Associates holds 0.08% or 26,079 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Inc Adv holds 0.08% or 2,540 shares in its portfolio.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $841.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 155,105 shares to 2,890 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,143 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Family accumulated 4,375 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd holds 30,916 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Regal Advsr Lc holds 0.62% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 41,691 shares. The New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 1.53% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Field And Main Bank invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Somerset Gru Ltd has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 109,165 shares. 55,154 are owned by Cap City Trust Fl. 15,951 were reported by Legacy Private Trust Company. Milestone Grp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,277 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 0% or 4,679 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.79% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,589 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De invested in 1.51% or 34,136 shares. Private Harbour Invest Management & Counsel Limited Co holds 2.45% or 31,090 shares.

