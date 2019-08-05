Associated Banc-Corp Has Cut Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake; Shorts at Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Lowered By 0.28%

Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) had a decrease of 0.28% in short interest. GPI’s SI was 2.85M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.28% from 2.85 million shares previously. With 158,000 avg volume, 18 days are for Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI)’s short sellers to cover GPI’s short positions. The SI to Group 1 Automotive Inc’s float is 16.59%. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $80.32. About 169,294 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 16/04/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Expands Presence in Brazil; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – MAJOR EXPANSION TO EXISTING HONDA DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN SÃO PAULO SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q Rev $2.86B; 14/03/2018 DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BUYS NEW TOYOTA MKT AREA IN SAO PAULO; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – UNDER GROUP 1, THE BUSINESS WILL OPERATE AS T-DRIVE TOYOTA ALPHAVILLE AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE $45 MLN IN ANNUALIZED REVENUES; 21/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 16/05/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION BY $100M

Associated Banc-Corp decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 3.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Associated Banc-Corp sold 4,558 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Associated Banc-Corp holds 126,094 shares with $8.64 million value, down from 130,652 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $59.12B valuation. The stock decreased 3.31% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $68.84. About 2.62M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 17 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1400 target in Wednesday, February 13 report. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target in Monday, July 15 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29. Wells Fargo maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Friday, February 22. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $62 target. UBS maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 12 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, June 18. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 29. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Colgate Makes Its Largest Acquisition in Over 20 Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Associated Banc-Corp increased Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 5,668 shares to 179,346 valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 3,396 shares and now owns 148,039 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Hldg Ltd Liability invested in 25,180 shares. Perritt Cap Incorporated holds 5,740 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). State Street Corp reported 56.53M shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 1,419 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 1.92M are held by Vgi Prns Pty Limited. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Inc Wi accumulated 3,600 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 2.42M shares. 20,000 are held by Barbara Oil. Winslow Asset Management holds 4,800 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, World Asset Inc has 0.2% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 58,205 shares. 2,203 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca). Glovista Invests Limited reported 10,050 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $601.11 million for 24.59 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Group 1 Automotive had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Monday, March 4. Morgan Stanley maintained Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $67 target. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10400 target in Friday, August 2 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Group 1 Automotive, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 18.52 million shares or 0.92% more from 18.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Lc accumulated 264,768 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 24,782 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.01% or 2,537 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Associates Ltd has 111,823 shares. 84 were accumulated by Glenmede Communications Na. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 3,234 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc has invested 0.1% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). United Automobile Association owns 64,173 shares. Moreover, James Invest Rech has 0.07% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Ls Invest Advsrs Llc reported 607 shares. Td Asset Management Inc invested in 5,034 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 278,925 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc reported 24,770 shares. Moreover, Swiss Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 33,400 shares.