Associated Banc-Corp Has Cut Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position by $309,944; Shares Rose; Portland Investment Counsel Increases Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1245.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 99,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 106,999 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 7,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 1.74M shares traded or 21.18% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans to Invest $200 Million to $300 Million in Real-Estate Tech; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 4,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 126,094 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, down from 130,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 2.42 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $611.43M for 25.54 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

