Associated Banc-Corp Has Cut By $1.93 Million Its Associated Banc (ASB) Position; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Boosted Systemax (SYX) Holding By $1.56 Million

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased Systemax Inc (SYX) stake by 32.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc acquired 70,822 shares as Systemax Inc (SYX)’s stock declined 8.59%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 286,298 shares with $6.34 million value, up from 215,476 last quarter. Systemax Inc now has $807.44 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 4,800 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Associated Banc-Corp decreased Associated Banc Corp (ASB) stake by 3.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Associated Banc-Corp sold 91,941 shares as Associated Banc Corp (ASB)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Associated Banc-Corp holds 2.83M shares with $59.86 million value, down from 2.92 million last quarter. Associated Banc Corp now has $3.35B valuation. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $20.64. It is down 21.06% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 16/04/2018 – Associated Bank announces $2.4 billion Community Commitment Plan; 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 4,700 shares to 69,317 valued at $12.81 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) stake by 16,450 shares and now owns 62,640 shares. Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold SYX shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 10.51 million shares or 0.25% more from 10.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co holds 189,112 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 178 shares or 0% of the stock. 16,507 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. King Luther Mgmt Corp reported 0.13% stake. Susquehanna Int Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 11,841 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). State Street Corporation owns 323,401 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company owns 2,743 shares. Goodhaven Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3.93% or 219,214 shares. Qs Invsts Lc owns 63,250 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 80,985 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 4,127 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 27,600 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp owns 22,751 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) or 14,200 shares.

Associated Banc-Corp increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 32,453 shares to 160,154 valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 11,745 shares and now owns 350,073 shares. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was raised too.