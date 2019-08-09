Associated Banc-Corp Has Boosted Southern Co (SO) Position; Fidelity National Financial Has Trimmed Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holding as Shares Rose

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46 million, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $136.68. About 1.68 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 8,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 125,596 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, up from 117,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $58.34. About 1.15M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SOLAR SALE PRODUCING MORE THAN $1 BILLION

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,375 shares to 165,091 shares, valued at $13.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 14,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,222 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.53 million activity. The insider Clark Henry A III bought $100,380.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Bancorp Communications accumulated 0.08% or 5,954 shares. Conning has 0.03% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon reported 12.07 million shares. Moreover, Tuttle Tactical has 0.41% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 31,741 were accumulated by Mogy Joel R Counsel. Cwm Llc owns 0.21% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 197,960 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Company has invested 0.57% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 199,169 are held by Jefferies Grp. 5,543 were accumulated by Colonial. Bath Savings Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 4,610 were accumulated by Washington Tru. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.18% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 54,375 shares. 14,800 are owned by Mcrae Capital Mgmt.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Fincl Bank Na holds 16,003 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 14,079 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.43% or 25.95 million shares in its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Lc has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Advisory Services Net Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 7,426 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Insight 2811 has 0.24% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Levin Cap Strategies Lp owns 6,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.22% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Kwmg Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 53 shares. Csat Advisory Lp reported 81 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sky Investment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 157,633 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Llp has 149,007 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co owns 2,362 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 1 shares.