Associated Banc-Corp Has Boosted Southern Co (SO) Holding; Ares Capital (ARCC) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Associated Banc-Corp increased Southern Co (SO) stake by 7.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Associated Banc-Corp acquired 8,541 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 8.98%. The Associated Banc-Corp holds 125,596 shares with $6.49 million value, up from 117,055 last quarter. Southern Co now has $58.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 2.54 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. The stock of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. See Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated has invested 0.09% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Holderness holds 0.44% or 17,822 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Cap Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Advisory Ltd Co holds 0.31% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 86,168 shares. Amp Cap Limited holds 0.16% or 554,333 shares. Metropolitan Life Commerce has invested 0.09% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Financial Bank Of Omaha invested 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co stated it has 199,169 shares. Biondo Investment Limited Liability reported 88,753 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Kanawha Limited Liability accumulated 0.75% or 102,916 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Iberiabank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 7,623 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd accumulated 0.34% or 78,517 shares. 1,884 are held by Whittier Tru Co. 30,436 are held by First City Mgmt Inc.

Among 6 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern had 12 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Thursday, January 24 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 21. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. 2,000 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares with value of $100,380 were bought by Clark Henry A III. Shares for $4.42 million were sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR also bought $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Lantrip Mark sold 33,000 shares worth $1.63M.

Associated Banc-Corp decreased Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 4,683 shares to 105,096 valued at $20.07M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) stake by 70,650 shares and now owns 156,718 shares. Ishares Tr (IJR) was reduced too.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $101,711 activity. The insider BARTLETT STEVE bought $3,600. Shares for $81,045 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Ares Capital Corporation shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc reported 14,406 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Citigroup Incorporated holds 1.58 million shares. 17,868 were accumulated by Paragon Mgmt. Pekin Hardy Strauss, Illinois-based fund reported 86,370 shares. Sfmg accumulated 0.51% or 207,810 shares. 10,314 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company. Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Nj reported 219,745 shares. Tcw Gru Inc owns 265,568 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Natixis Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.22 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 5,860 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com has 563,452 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Lc accumulated 36 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 201,855 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 1.86M shares.