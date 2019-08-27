Associated Banc-Corp Has Boosted Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $5.61 Million; Westwood Management Trimmed Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 87,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27M, down from 90,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $121.86. About 1.48 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 47,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 583,924 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.87M, up from 535,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $135.15. About 9.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: SMH, TSM, TXN, MU – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GM, HCA, TXN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.61 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 5,200 shares to 11,200 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,650 shares, and has risen its stake in The Trade Desk.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Zacks Mgmt holds 97,614 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Grimes & invested in 0.05% or 6,049 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 14,671 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc has invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Adage Prns Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.4% or 1.52M shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Opus Capital Gp Ltd Com invested in 10,506 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Liability Com holds 1.25% or 27,108 shares. Atwood & Palmer invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Howland Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 3,690 shares. Principal Fin Grp holds 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 1.39 million shares. Johnson Counsel reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 140,190 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.13% or 21,729 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension holds 6.87M shares or 3.12% of its portfolio. Premier Asset Management Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 6,139 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.15% or 2,063 shares. Mcrae Cap Inc stated it has 5.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Capital Grp reported 87,163 shares stake. Veritas Inv Mngmt Llp reported 920,773 shares or 10.62% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Wms Partners Lc has invested 4.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 557,207 shares. Fairfield Bush And Co owns 157,950 shares for 6.18% of their portfolio. Cypress Funds Ltd stated it has 5.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stack Mgmt Inc reported 7.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North Star owns 128,669 shares. Savant Ltd has 59,661 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc reported 18,303 shares.