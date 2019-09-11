Associated Banc-Corp Has Boosted Its Position in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) as Market Valuation Declined; General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding Increased by Anchor Bolt Capital Lp

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 117.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 8,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 16,597 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 7,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $42.76. About 6.71M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 8,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 936,086 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.73M, up from 927,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 6.86M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Ally dealer floorplan loan ABS; 04/05/2018 – Monsanto appeals to India’s top court over GM cotton patents; 15/03/2018 – GM: Roof Modules for Self-Driving Vehicles to be Assembled at Brownstown Plant; 15/03/2018 – GM: Orion Plant Will Continue to Build Chevrolet Bolt EV, Sonic; 31/05/2018 – Softbank’s Vision Fund to invest $2.25 billion in General Motors’ self-driving vehicles unit; 26/03/2018 – GM EXEC BARRY ENGLE URGES UNION CONCESSIONS, GOVERNMENT SUPPORT IN S.KOREA BY APRIL 20 – UNION; 26/04/2018 – STEVENS SAYS KOREA DEAL COULD HELP GM 2019 PROFIT BY $500M; 31/05/2018 – SoftBank plans to invest $2.25 billion in General Motors autonomous vehicle unit; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – South Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – EXECUTED UNSECURED $16.5 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT AMENDS & EXTENDS GM’S EXISTING $14.5 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 13,380 shares to 11,473 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,112 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 58,970 shares to 42,269 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 138,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99M shares, and cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.

