Associated Banc-Corp Decreased Stake in 3M Co (MMM) by $398,765 as Stock Price Declined; Roosevelt Investment Group Holding in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Raised as Share Price Rose

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 2,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 41,126 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13M, down from 43,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 101.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 76,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 152,396 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.69 million, up from 75,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $99.58. About 1.33 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,721 shares to 35,567 shares, valued at $9.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Schneider National Inc.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iberiabank Corporation has invested 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Park Natl Oh has invested 1.81% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt has 251,787 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 0.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 479,142 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Moors And Cabot Inc invested in 0.41% or 18,864 shares. Stewart & Patten Co Ltd Liability accumulated 118,408 shares or 3.69% of the stock. Smith Moore & holds 7,622 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Copeland Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,500 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0.36% or 342,801 shares. Baldwin Mngmt Lc holds 6,291 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 1,591 are held by Amarillo Bancorporation. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il accumulated 161,057 shares. Osborne Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nuance Invs Ltd Liability has 2.74% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 373,493 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $854.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lns (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2,733 shares to 118,648 shares, valued at $17.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 37,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,648 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 4,150 shares. Aqr Capital Lc accumulated 2.50M shares. Southport Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Clean Yield Gp, Vermont-based fund reported 251 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Farmers Merchants accumulated 389 shares or 0% of the stock. Johnson Gp Inc holds 388 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt stated it has 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Stratos Wealth Prtn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Mariner Lc owns 7,795 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 13 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.21M shares. Banbury Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10% or 336,867 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited invested 0.06% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).