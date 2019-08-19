Associated Banc-Corp Decreased Position in Prudential Finl (PRU) by $569,387 as Share Price Declined; Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Position Maintained by Van Den Berg Management I Inc

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 6,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 94,509 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68 million, down from 100,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $82.03. About 2.56M shares traded or 28.61% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Oregon youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Arizona youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Wisconsin youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – William Winslow of Raleigh, North Carolina named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan; 20/03/2018 – Millennials are slowly finding their economic footing but uncertain of future progress, Prudential study finds; 30/04/2018 – Grayson Phillips of Gardendale, Alabama named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two North Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Adj EPS $3.08; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Prudential Financial $1b Debt Offering in Two Parts

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company's stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 338,843 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500.

date 2019-08-19

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 21,110 shares to 29,464 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 0.1% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 329,025 shares. Goelzer Incorporated accumulated 95,649 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability has 361,637 shares. Legacy Cap Ptnrs Inc invested in 3,100 shares. Nippon Life Insur has 5.18% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd has invested 0.03% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk accumulated 0.13% or 377,812 shares. Moreover, Torray Ltd Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 18,014 shares. Thomas White Int Limited reported 0.16% stake. Smith Asset LP stated it has 210 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Communication Of Nevada holds 0.17% or 25,782 shares in its portfolio. Copper Rock Cap Partners invested 1.29% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Icon Advisers holds 26,500 shares. 22,811 are owned by Jane Street Group Limited Liability Com.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,228 shares to 450,484 shares, valued at $21.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,521 shares, and cut its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).