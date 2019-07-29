Associated Banc-Corp Decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding By $309,944; Severn Bancorp Has 2.14 Sentiment

Associated Banc-Corp decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 3.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Associated Banc-Corp sold 4,558 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 8.19%. The Associated Banc-Corp holds 126,094 shares with $8.64M value, down from 130,652 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $64.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $75.16. About 2.91 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Severn Bancorp Inc (SVBI) investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.64, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 15 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 7 decreased and sold their stakes in Severn Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now have: 2.31 million shares, down from 2.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Severn Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

The stock increased 1.68% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.45. About 16,186 shares traded or 61.07% up from the average. Severn Bancorp, Inc. (SVBI) has risen 15.31% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.88% the S&P500. Some Historical SVBI News: 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent FY18 Reported PBIT down 1.5% to GBP528M; 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent FY 2018 Pretax Profit Declines 8%; 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent FY Turnover GBP1.69B; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Safety Zone for Fireworks Display; Severn River, Sherwood Forest, MD; 23/04/2018 – SEVERN BANCORP INC SVBI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.15; 23/04/2018 – Severn Bancorp 1Q EPS 15c; 23/05/2018 – SEVERN TRENT PLC – FY GROUP TURNOVER OF £1,694 MLN, AN INCREASE OF £56 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent defies criticism with inflation-beating dividend; 23/05/2018 – UK’s Severn Trent posts 4 pct rise in FY profit; 12/04/2018 – SEVERN TRENT: WATER SUPPLY INTERRUPTIONS IN ELLESMERE/OSWESTRY

Ejf Capital Llc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Severn Bancorp, Inc. for 1.00 million shares. Jcsd Capital Llc owns 127,930 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.39% invested in the company for 296,082 shares. The New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.36% in the stock. Kessler Investment Group Llc, a Indiana-based fund reported 16,035 shares.

More notable recent Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Severn Bancorp, Inc. Receives NASDAQ Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing – PRNewswire” on April 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Severn Bancorp, Inc. Announces a 38% Increase in First Quarter Earnings – PRNewswire” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “One U.S. Community Bank Aggressively Pursuing The Cannabis Sector – Should Enjoy Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Severn Bank Appoints Erik M. Chick Chief Lending Officer – PRNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weed Banks: Where Legal Pot Dealers Open Accounts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2018.

Severn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services and products in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company has market cap of $107.95 million. The Company’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 11.43 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; land loans for the development of residential subdivisions and loans on unimproved lots; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CL in report on Friday, July 12 with “Hold” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 29 report. UBS maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Wednesday, February 13. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $1400 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target in Monday, July 15 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Monday, April 29. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CL in report on Tuesday, June 18 with “Market Perform” rating.

