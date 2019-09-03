Associated Banc-Corp Cut Its Celgene (CELG) Position; Aviat Networks (AVNW) Sellers Decreased By 19.8% Their Shorts

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) had a decrease of 19.8% in short interest. AVNW’s SI was 8,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 19.8% from 10,100 shares previously. With 8,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW)’s short sellers to cover AVNW’s short positions. The SI to Aviat Networks Inc’s float is 0.17%. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 5,003 shares traded. Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) has declined 19.37% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AVNW News: 13/03/2018 INTERGLOBE AVIAT (INDIGO) – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 07/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Sets Date for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Results; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 14/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Sees 4Q Rev $63M-$70M; 14/05/2018 – AVIAT NETWORKS INC AVNW.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $243 MLN TO $250 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Aviat Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 49c; 14/05/2018 – Aviat Networks 3Q Rev $62.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aviat Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVNW); 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 14/05/2018 – Aviat Networks 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.84 billion for 9.38 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.33’s average target is 4.68% above currents $96.8 stock price. Celgene had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) rating on Monday, June 24. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $100 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, June 24.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $75.18 million. The Company’s products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. It has a 8.23 P/E ratio. The firm also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network.