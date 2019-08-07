Associated Banc-Corp Continues to Hold Position in Honeywell Intl (HON); International Business Machine (IBM) Holder American Research & Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Rose

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 4.72M shares traded or 30.29% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 20,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 121,956 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38 million, up from 101,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $164.52. About 3.45M shares traded or 43.95% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,417 are held by Atlantic Union Comml Bank Corp. Duff And Phelps Inv Management accumulated 9,685 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability stated it has 25,138 shares. Green Square Ltd Company owns 0.89% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,707 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Llc owns 34,958 shares. Moreover, Verity Asset Mngmt has 2.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 12,658 shares. Wealthcare Management Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pinnacle Associate holds 0.22% or 69,362 shares in its portfolio. First Com reported 23,070 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Boltwood Cap holds 0.29% or 3,155 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Invest Advisors invested in 0.25% or 5,341 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd owns 2.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 53,586 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 0.43% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 45,066 shares. Johnson Fin Grp Inc reported 13,616 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 10.11 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 118,704 shares to 156,954 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 14,357 shares to 132,222 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,094 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.