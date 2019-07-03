Associated Banc-Corp Boosted Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $917,181 as Stock Price Rose; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Raised Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 9,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 391,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.59M, up from 382,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – Adyen, which is currently valued at over $2 billion, is in talks with Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan to be advisers, the source said; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Protectionism is a “major risk” to the global recovery now underway, says Jacob Frenkel, chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – ONLY ONE OF COMPANIES IT HOLDS IN PORTFOLIO – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IS DIRECTLY SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 08/03/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner; #Coincheck Readies For Comeback And Expansion, TASE Implements #Blockchain And JPMorgan Names New ‘Head Of Crypto Assets Strategy’

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 5,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 44,266 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.95M, up from 38,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $245.21. About 2.33 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory accumulated 2.74M shares or 0.79% of the stock. Moreover, Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.27% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Reliance Company Of Delaware invested in 1.25% or 76,577 shares. Roundview Limited Liability stated it has 43,872 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Ironwood Invest Ltd Company reported 7,468 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 0.27% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,865 shares. Massachusetts Ma has 37.39M shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.48% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Westchester Mgmt accumulated 85,053 shares or 3.68% of the stock. Parsec Fincl Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 341,930 shares. 201,134 were accumulated by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd. First National Bank has 109,924 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Communications Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 3,179 shares. Burgundy Asset Ltd owns 0.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 19,522 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% or 748,921 shares in its portfolio.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 4,028 shares to 49,630 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,094 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. On Sunday, January 13 BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,831 shares. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock or 3,022 shares. 18,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $2.00M were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. The insider Scher Peter sold $1.96 million. $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B. On Tuesday, January 29 Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 13,341 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 60,649 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Intrust Comml Bank Na stated it has 0.6% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Evercore Wealth Management Lc holds 364,173 shares or 2.9% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 37.66 million shares. The Michigan-based Seizert Cap Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 3.05% or 77,945 shares. Hartford Mngmt holds 3,802 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Service Automobile Association has invested 0.62% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 843 are owned by Sabal. 26,725 were accumulated by Stralem Incorporated. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Randolph has 3.39% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Park Avenue Secs Lc accumulated 14,885 shares. Grisanti Cap Ltd Llc invested 2.4% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Westover Limited Liability accumulated 1.89% or 14,703 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33M worth of stock. BURKE RICHARD T had sold 15,000 shares worth $3.91 million on Thursday, January 17. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.