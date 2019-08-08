Associated Banc-Corp Boosted By $587,760 Its At&T (T) Holding; Oaktree Capital Management LP Raised Itau Unibanco H (ITUB) Stake

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased Itau Unibanco H (ITUB) stake by 9.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 1.06 million shares as Itau Unibanco H (ITUB)’s stock rose 7.27%. The Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds 12.06 million shares with $106.29M value, up from 11.00 million last quarter. Itau Unibanco H now has $85.60B valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 6.56 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 07/03/2018 – Smiles Drops as Itau Cites Surprisingly Low Dividend Payout; 19/03/2018 – COMAFI HIRES SARANITI FOR HEAD OF WHOLESALE BANKING FROM ITAU; 14/03/2018 – ITAU BBA SEES BRDT3, CRFB3, BTOW3, CVCB3, GOLL4 ADDED TO IBOV; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA REDUCED ITUB, BRFS, EOCC, BSAC, ABEV IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit; 21/03/2018 – ITAU NOW SEES END-CYCLE BRAZIL RATE AT 6.25%; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 15/05/2018 – ITAU EXPECTS DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO AROUND 60% IN 2018: CFO; 14/05/2018 – Itau BBA Adds Embraer, Exits Latam Airlines, Cuts Itau: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Itau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation

Associated Banc-Corp increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 5.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Associated Banc-Corp acquired 18,960 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Associated Banc-Corp holds 388,217 shares with $12.17M value, up from 369,257 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $250.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.31. About 9.78 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES RATIFY MOBILITY SOUTHEAST PACT; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit; 04/04/2018 – CTDI Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (Prn) stake by 930,000 shares to 8.71 million valued at $8.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Osi Systems Inc (Prn) stake by 13.40 million shares and now owns 10.39M shares. Ezcorp Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

More notable recent ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) CEO Candido Botelho Bracher on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Results For The 2nd Quarter Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Itau Unibanco Multiples At New Floor, With Potential For Expansion – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Associated Banc-Corp decreased Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) stake by 24,165 shares to 100,570 valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 80,199 shares and now owns 30,032 shares. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FirstNet, 5 Years And $6.5 Billion For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: It Helps To Lose Customers – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Dividend Is Safe, For Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt And Goodson Inc accumulated 26,211 shares. Mufg Americas Corp stated it has 0.49% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hollencrest Capital Management reported 20,533 shares. 30,620 are owned by Invest Advsrs. Georgia-based First City Cap Management Inc has invested 2.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 556.65 million shares or 0.68% of the stock. Merian Investors (Uk) holds 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1,114 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv stated it has 782 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mraz Amerine & Associates, a California-based fund reported 21,681 shares. Capital City Tru Co Fl holds 44,483 shares. Halsey Ct has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). C Worldwide Group Inc Hldg A S holds 0.03% or 77,219 shares in its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Btim reported 56,374 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life stated it has 0.7% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).