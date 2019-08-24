Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)’s Financial Results Comparing With German American Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) and German American Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc-Corp 22 2.50 N/A 1.90 11.42 German American Bancorp Inc. 30 4.75 N/A 2.08 15.15

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. German American Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Associated Banc-Corp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Associated Banc-Corp’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of German American Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc-Corp 0.00% 9% 1% German American Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.16 beta indicates that Associated Banc-Corp is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, German American Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.87 which is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Associated Banc-Corp and German American Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 36.2%. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Associated Banc-Corp’s shares. Competitively, German American Bancorp Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Banc-Corp 1.45% 2.31% -3.69% -0.96% -21.06% 9.5% German American Bancorp Inc. 3.82% 2.34% 6.09% 8.31% -15.51% 13.61%

For the past year Associated Banc-Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than German American Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors German American Bancorp Inc. beats Associated Banc-Corp.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services that comprise interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging services. Its Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, as well as full-service, discount, and on-line investment brokerage; investment advisory services; trust and investment management accounts; and insurance and other related products and services. This segment also offers administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services. Its Risk Management and Shared Services segment provides corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology services. As of April 28, 2017, the company operated 200 banking locations serving approximately 100 communities. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Trust and Investment Advisory Services segment provides trust, investment advisory, and brokerage services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of January 30, 2017, the company operated 51 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 1 northern Kentucky County. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.