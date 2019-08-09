Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) to pay $0.17 on Sep 16, 2019; Prudential Financial (PRU) Sentiment Is 1.21

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:ASB) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Associated Banc-Corp’s current price of $20.43 translates into 0.83% yield. Associated Banc-Corp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 1.68 million shares traded or 44.69% up from the average. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp To Acquire Anderson Insurance & Investment Agency, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Associated Bank announces $2.4 billion Community Commitment Plan; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C; 11/04/2018 – Associated Bank offers Milwaukee Brewers fans the “Home Crew Advantage”; 20/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $27

Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 343 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 283 cut down and sold their stakes in Prudential Financial Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 246.62 million shares, down from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Prudential Financial Inc in top ten holdings increased from 10 to 12 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 240 Increased: 260 New Position: 83.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co holds 14.23% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. for 1.02 million shares. Gabalex Capital Management Llc owns 350,000 shares or 9.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Returns Management Llc has 7.7% invested in the company for 156,391 shares. The Illinois-based New Vernon Investment Management Llc has invested 7.02% in the stock. Benin Management Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 133,347 shares.

Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $34.27 billion. The firm primarily offers life insurance, annuities, retirement-related, mutual funds, and investment management services and products. It has a 8.74 P/E ratio. It operates through U.S.

