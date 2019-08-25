Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) to pay $0.17 on Sep 16, 2019; Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Sentiment Is 1.04

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:ASB) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Associated Banc-Corp’s current price of $18.87 translates into 0.90% yield. Associated Banc-Corp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 956,420 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 11/04/2018 – Associated Bank offers Milwaukee Brewers fans the “Home Crew Advantage”; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 19/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $210 MLN INCREASED $30 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $27; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 24/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO AUTHORITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS PROGRAM

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 113 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 109 sold and decreased their equity positions in Emergent Biosolutions Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 42.54 million shares, up from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Emergent Biosolutions Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 77 Increased: 81 New Position: 32.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold Associated Banc-Corp shares while 72 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 118.71 million shares or 3.54% less from 123.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 49,129 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 0.99% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) or 688,240 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability reported 360,170 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 32,360 shares. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,348 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Foundry Partners Ltd Company holds 0.75% or 876,485 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 87,391 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd reported 785 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Ltd Company accumulated 212 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Com reported 5.34 million shares or 2.71% of all its holdings. Prudential has invested 0.07% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company has market cap of $3.06 billion. The Company’s Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. It has a 9.53 P/E ratio. This segment also provides specialized financial services that comprise interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. The Company’s products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride.

Sio Capital Management Llc holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. for 180,156 shares. Snyder Capital Management L P owns 1.02 million shares or 2.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has 2.29% invested in the company for 123,288 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has invested 1.99% in the stock. Consolidated Investment Group Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 65,000 shares.

The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 334,062 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) has declined 16.70% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500.