Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) and TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) Comparing side by side

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) and TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc-Corp 22 2.89 N/A 1.90 11.60 TFS Financial Corporation 17 16.84 N/A 0.30 56.63

In table 1 we can see Associated Banc-Corp and TFS Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TFS Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Associated Banc-Corp. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Associated Banc-Corp’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc-Corp 0.00% 9.5% 1% TFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Associated Banc-Corp has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, TFS Financial Corporation has a 0.21 beta which is 79.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.1% of Associated Banc-Corp shares are held by institutional investors while 93% of TFS Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Associated Banc-Corp’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, 0.3% are TFS Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Banc-Corp -2.95% -1.48% -3.25% -6.38% -18.18% 11.22% TFS Financial Corporation 0.18% 4.76% 2.51% 11.5% 14.32% 6.39%

For the past year Associated Banc-Corp was more bullish than TFS Financial Corporation.

Summary

Associated Banc-Corp beats TFS Financial Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services that comprise interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging services. Its Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, as well as full-service, discount, and on-line investment brokerage; investment advisory services; trust and investment management accounts; and insurance and other related products and services. This segment also offers administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services. Its Risk Management and Shared Services segment provides corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology services. As of April 28, 2017, the company operated 200 banking locations serving approximately 100 communities. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintenance of minority investments in private equity funds; provision of escrow and settlement services; and reinsurance of private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. It offers its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.