Associated Banc (ASB) Shareholder Pzena Investment Management Boosted Position by $510,132; Aquiline Capital Partners Decreased Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Position by $1.97 Million as Share Price Rose

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 24,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 2.13M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.09 million, up from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 1.01M shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp To Acquire Anderson Insurance & Investment Agency, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Associated Bank offers Milwaukee Brewers fans the “Home Crew Advantage”; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $27; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 24/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO AUTHORITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 34,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.46 million, down from 2.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 510,151 shares traded or 10.66% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PNFP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 58.54 million shares or 0.98% less from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd invested in 0% or 241 shares. Utah-based Wasatch Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.94% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated has invested 0.94% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Us Bankshares De accumulated 7,439 shares. Huntington Financial Bank reported 1,108 shares. Ironwood Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 21,255 shares. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 35,357 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Limited stated it has 156,504 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). 14,797 were reported by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co. Neuberger Berman Gp Incorporated Limited, New York-based fund reported 25,964 shares. 12Th Street Asset Ltd Liability Co has 6.44% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Whittier Tru Co holds 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 1,800 shares. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 09/09/2019: LYG, FNF, STC, PNFP, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “These banks hold most market share in Mecklenburg County – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “What Terry Turner wants to say to Pinnacle’s skeptics – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34M for 10.72 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) to acquire First Staunton Bancshares – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Inside Packers’ restaurant with Topgolf Suites, new Associated Bank branch: Slideshow – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Associated Bank shows how “Your Money Works Hereâ„¢” in new marketing campaign – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

