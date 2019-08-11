Associated Banc (ASB) Share Price Declined While Victory Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $6.97 Million; Great West Life Assurance Company Holding in Green Dot (GDOT) Cut by $2.06 Million

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 331,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 3.88 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.87M, down from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.25. About 794,149 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 19/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $210 MLN INCREASED $30 MLN; 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 11/04/2018 – Associated Bank offers Milwaukee Brewers fans the “Home Crew Advantage”; 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 34,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 28,422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 62,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.75% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 3.56M shares traded or 355.66% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 207,242 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $122.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 92,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Green Dot to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7th – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Share Price Is Up 175% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Green Dot’s New Bank Account — Here’s Why Investors Should Pay Attention – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 08/08/2019: GDOT,VIRT,QTWO,Z,ZG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich joins the Associated Bank team – PRNewswire” on March 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Associated Bank Selects Paycor as Preferred HR and Payroll Provider for Its Business Customers – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Associated Bank closes on acquisition of Huntington branches in Wisconsin – Columbus Business First” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) to acquire Wisconsin banking operations of The Huntington National Bank – StreetInsider.com” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Associated Banc-Corp Closes Acquisition of Wisconsin banking operations of The Huntington National Bank – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ASB’s profit will be $81.09 million for 10.13 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Associated Banc-Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5,150 shares to 248,293 shares, valued at $44.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 126,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).

