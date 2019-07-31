Associated Banc (ASB) Holder Associated Banc-Corp Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Declined; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Increased Its Holding in Aes (AES) by $609,174 as Shares Declined

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 20,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.92 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.42M, down from 2.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 1.56M shares traded or 41.07% up from the average. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 18.18% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 20/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $27; 24/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO AUTHORITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $210 MLN INCREASED $30 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 16/04/2018 – Associated Bank announces $2.4 billion Community Commitment Plan

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 827.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 33,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,934 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $686,000, up from 4,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.15. About 3.66 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q EBITDA R$258.9M, EST. R$285.8M; 28/03/2018 – INDIA ATTACHES INR156.1M OF AES CHATTISGARH FUNDS IN COAL CASE; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q EBITDA $208M, EST. $200.7M; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER CLOSES SALE OF SOCIEDAD ELECTRICA SANTIAGO: FILING; 25/05/2018 – Ceramic Fiber (RCF and AES Wool) Market – Global Forecast to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEIVED ENEL PROPOSAL ON AES INDIRECT INVESTMENT; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 42,358 shares to 142,785 shares, valued at $17.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 67,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,155 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Investors Inc has invested 0.31% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Btc Capital Incorporated stated it has 227,883 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 3.72M shares stake. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 26,482 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 141,059 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 57,346 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & Commerce stated it has 1,655 shares. Monarch Cap Mngmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 20,400 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership reported 36,856 shares stake. Ironwood Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0.35% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Moreover, Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 24,409 shares. 31,979 are held by Nordea Management. Cwm Limited holds 0% or 1,207 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 6.50M shares. North Star Investment Corp has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AES Announces Merger of Simple Energy into Uplight, the Premier Provider of Cloud-Based Energy Experience Solutions – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AES Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,668 shares to 179,346 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

More notable recent Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Associated Bank Selects Paycor as Preferred HR and Payroll Provider for Its Business Customers – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Associated Banc-Corp Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings of $0.49 Per Common Share, or $0.51 Per Common Share Excluding $4 million in Acquisition Related Costs(1), Year-to-Date Earnings Per Share up 10% from Prior Year – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ASB’s profit will be $81.34M for 10.83 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Associated Banc-Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.