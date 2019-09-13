Assetmark Upped American Natl Ins Co Com (ANAT) Holding by $1.66 Million; Oakbrook Investments Has Lowered Position in The Travelers Companies (TRV) as Valuation Rose

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 52.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 9,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 9,037 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 18,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in The Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $146.31. About 1.46M shares traded or 20.21% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Rev $7.29B; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q CORE EPS $2.46, EST. $2.67; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY CATASTROPHE LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCEWERE $354 MLN VS $347 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Travelers paid airlines a record $4.6 billion last year to check their luggage; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – MANAGED SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MATERIAL COMPLETION BY END OF 2018; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in American Natl Ins Co Com (ANAT) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 14,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 37,143 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33 million, up from 22,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in American Natl Ins Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $123.01. About 20,712 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $23,106 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ANAT shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.95 million shares or 0.51% more from 16.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 250 shares. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 2,478 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 734,927 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Moreover, Amer Gru has 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 120 shares. Enterprise Financial Svcs has invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). 71,153 were accumulated by Hyman Charles D. Fayez Sarofim Com invested in 53,931 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 5,336 shares or 0% of the stock. Rk Asset Management Limited Company holds 81,599 shares. Jefferies Group has 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 2,100 shares. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 196,182 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Advisory Limited Liability owns 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communication by 259,297 shares to 237,020 shares, valued at $11.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr Emer Mkt High Fd (DEM) by 7,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,167 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Bradesco S A Sp Adr Pfd New (NYSE:BBD).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11 million for 15.43 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.