Assetmark Trimmed Position in New York Cmnty Bancorp Com (NYCB) by $791,923; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Value Declined, Harber Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 37.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 27,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 46,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, down from 73,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $198.91. About 795,739 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc Com (NYCB) by 78.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 71,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 19,669 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228,000, down from 91,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 768,545 shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 22/03/2018 New York Community Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs New York Community Bancorp Outlk To Neg; Afrms Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $270.3 MLN DECREASED 8% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Conference May 29; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB); 08/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 48,941 shares to 253,400 shares, valued at $23.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 78,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Vanguard Gru holds 8.16M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Foundry Lc accumulated 986 shares. Archon Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 44,000 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Heritage Invsts Mgmt owns 58,695 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt invested in 12,509 shares. Bollard Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 26,587 are owned by Fund Management Sa. Stifel Financial Corp reported 103,201 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Valley Natl Advisers owns 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 10 shares. Consolidated Investment Gp Ltd Llc owns 28,716 shares. Westpac Banking has 6,453 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,695 are held by Td Asset Mgmt. Brown Advisory accumulated 50,169 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 913 shares.

Analysts await New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NYCB’s profit will be $86.83 million for 15.12 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by New York Community Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold NYCB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 285.75 million shares or 6.69% less from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gp Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Quantitative Inv Lc has 0.27% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 407,649 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 670,819 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 608,353 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.02% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Blackrock has invested 0.03% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 400 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Blb&B Advsr Lc holds 0.03% or 24,490 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate State Bank, Montana-based fund reported 1,195 shares. Amalgamated State Bank owns 93,979 shares. 25,455 were accumulated by Ls Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Allied Advisory owns 47,598 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Paloma Partners Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 31,397 shares.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Bloomberg Brclys (JNK) by 3.25M shares to 7.40M shares, valued at $266.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc Com (NYSE:ED) by 24,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp Com (NYSE:DOV).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $437,789 activity. 1,640 shares valued at $43,148 were bought by Dahya Hanif on Thursday, May 9.